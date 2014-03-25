Eric Fisher will be Kansas City Chiefs' new left tackle

Coach Andy Reid finally confirmed Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting that the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draftwill move to left tackle, per SB Nation's Ryan Van Bibber.
Reid was reluctant to acknowledge the move until long-time left tackle Branden Alberttook his talents to South Beach on the first day of free agency.
After struggling out of the gate last season, Fisher gradually improved at right tackle down the stretch. With ideal size, quick feet and athleticism, he was billed as an ideal blindside protector coming out of Central Michigan.
With veteran guards Jon Asamoah and Geoff Schwartz joining Albert in a Kansas City exodus, the team's offensive line is in flux this year. Donald Stephenson likely will start at right tackle, with newly signed journeyman Jeff Linkenbach penciled in at right guard.
Blocking will be a major question mark for an offense that averaged 35 points from Week 12 through the playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts.