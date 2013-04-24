Eric Fisher emerging as favorite for Chiefs' No. 1 pick

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphinshaggle over compensation for offensive tackle Branden Albert, a favorite appears to be emerging for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Texas A&M offensive tackle Luke Joeckel once was viewed as a near-consensus guy to go to the Chiefs with the top pick, but now analysts are lining up on the side of Central Michigan offensive tackle Eric Fisher.
FOX Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer predicts Fisher will go No. 1 because he's "big, nasty" and fits Kansas City's personality. Plugged-in NFL.com reporters Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport are on board with Fisher at the top of the draft.
NFL Network's Mike Mayock has opined for weeks that Fisher has more upside than Joeckel. The draft guru also pegs Fisher to the Chiefs in his only mock draft, which is the culmination of months of phone calls and research.
Chiefs general manager John Dorsey might still be fielding offers for the draft's first pick, but signs are starting to point toward Fisher as his left tackle for the next half-decade.