Eric Ebron reportedly coveted by Baltimore Ravens

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome cited inside linebacker as a primary need in Baltimore, but tapping the draft for help on defense might have to wait.
Draft Insider's Tony Pauline cited sources to report Monday that the Ravens have zeroed in on tight end Eric Ebron as their "No. 1 target" in Round 1.
The athletic North Carolina target would make for a dangerous compliment to veteran Dennis Pitta, but Ebron is a solid bet to be long gone when Baltimore picks at No. 17.
The Buffalo Bills (at No. 9) and New York Giants (at No. 12) are logical landing spots for Ebron, and Pauline also named the Pittsburgh Steelers -- two spots ahead of the Ravens -- as a team with eyes for the prospect, whom NFL Films guru Greg Cosell cited as having "Vernon Davis-like qualities."
"You could argue that he brings more to the table as a complete receiver (than Davis)," Cosell said in March on the "Ross Tucker Football Podcast." "... I thought he was a top physical talent that at times makes you say, 'Wow,' and at other times leaves you wanting more."
The Ravens also have Owen Daniels on the roster, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and signed for just one season. Ebron would thrive in coordinator Gary Kubiak's passing scheme, but we'd be surprised if he's still there when Baltimore gets on the clock.
