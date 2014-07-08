Around the League

Presented By

Eric Ebron on TEs: Respect production over position

Published: Jul 08, 2014 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The last time Eric Ebron weighed in on "the great tight end debate of 2014," the Detroit Lions rookie suggested a new "hybrid or joker" designation for high-octane pass-catchers such as Jimmy Graham.

In a Tuesday interview with NFL Media's Amber Theoharis and Brian Baldinger at Nike The Opening, Ebron seconded future Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's contention that production should trump position in the NFL's pay scale.

"I'm a pass-catcher, I'm a pass-catching tight end. And that's how it works," Ebron said. "I'm not really in the mix, I'm a rookie, I haven't really established anything yet to be upon this conversation. I do understand both sides of the conversation, but I really respect the production more than the position."

More highlights from Ebron's interview:

» The No. 10 overall draft pick's biggest objective for his rookie season is to exploit the middle of the field to the extent that defenders can no longer cheat toward Calvin Johnson. "You know, get Matthew Stafford another key weapon," Ebron explained, "and open up the seam more for Calvin so he can continue to do what he's been doing and what makes him so great."

» Whereas Sammy Watkins has acknowledged that his rapport with EJ Manuelstill needs work, Ebron said his timing with Stafford has been great. "I think Matt has a real good understanding of exactly how I can help the team and that's really all that it's about," Ebron added.

» Ebron promised that Lions fans will see an "awful lot" of two-tight end sets in 2014: "Just going through OTAs and minicamp, it's going to be really fun and with me, Brandon (Pettigrew) and Joe (Fauria), it's going to be a whirlwind of tight ends that can just do everything."

In the latest "Around The League Podcast" the guys offer up their personal top 10 lists on the eve of the "Top 100" finale.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW