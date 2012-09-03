Eric Dickerson defends Maurice Jones-Drew's holdout

During his Hall of Fame career, running back Eric Dickerson staged two holdouts that spanned 127 days. As a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985, Dickerson staged a 47-day holdout, missing two games before signing a three-year contract extension later that season.
Five seasons later, an 80-day stalemate between Dickerson and the Indianapolis Colts, who had acquired him in a trade with the Rams in 1987, led to a four-year, $10 million contract after he missed the first five games of the 1990 season.
Dickerson discussed his and Maurice Jones-Drew's holdouts during a Labor Day appearance on NFL Network's "NFL AM."
"I think that when you do hold out, you have to be ready to sit out," Dickerson said. "I think any time you make that decision, that's the player's call. I can't say 'yes or no' if it was good for him to do it, but you have to be ready to hold to your guns because that's the only way that you're going to get what want.
"I didn't want to hold out, I don't think he wants to hold out, but he did and he didn't get rewarded."
NFL.com and the NFL Network's Albert Breer has reported that Jones-Drew's contract was not adjusted in order to prompt the three-time Pro Bowl running back to report to the team Sunday. Jones-Drew still has two seasons and up to $9.65 million remaining on his contract, which has prompted observers to wonder what the point of the holdout was.
Dickerson defended Jones-Drew's decision to take whatever measures necessary to secure his financial future.
"I don't think he'll regret (holding out)," Dickerson added. "I mean, what's the regret?
"I think a lot of guys hold out for different reasons. Contracts, or they're not happy with their playing time or whatever, but when you make that decision, I don't think there's any regret because no one looks at you any different. Players understand what that's all about. It's about getting paid, that's what it's about. Football is a job. I think a lot of fans think of it as a sport, as a past time, but that is his job and that's something that he makes his livelihood off of."