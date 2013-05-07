Eric DeCosta: Baltimore Ravens hunting for receivers

Despite a productive draft, the Baltimore Ravens largely ignored one key position of need. Outside of grabbing seventh-rounder Aaron Mellette, the Ravens did nothing to upgrade a wide receivers group that looks thin on paper behind Torrey Smith.
Assistant general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged Monday night that the Ravens might not be done adding veteran help.
"I think the hunt goes on," DeCosta told The Baltimore Sun on Monday. "We're still working. The roster is not set. We're always evaluating. We're always looking at guys. Guys get signed, guys get cut.
"Our pro personnel department looks at all available players, and we'll make a decision at some point of what we want to do at that position. There are definitely some players out there. We'll consider all options."
After trading Anquan Boldin to the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens are hoping a combination of Jacoby Jones, Tandon Doss, David Reed, LaQuan Williams and Deonte Thompson will fill the void. DeCosta said the team especially is "excited" about Jones, who fit in well last season and exploded during the playoffs as a return man. Still, Jones doesn't fit the mold of a reliable No. 2 option.
Around The League's Chris Wesseling included just one wideout -- Brandon Lloyd -- on his list of top free agents still looking for work. Lloyd, who was jettisoned by the New England Patriots in March, would give Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco an interesting field-stretching option across from Smith. Until Baltimore adds help, the Ravens are shaping up as one of the NFL's more tight end-heavy attacks in 2013.