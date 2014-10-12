Eric Decker (hamstring) active for Jets vs. Broncos

The Jets' No. 1 target, wideout Eric Decker, has clearly been struggling with a hamstring injury for a majority of the season.
Earlier this week, Rex Ryan said he wasn't seeing enough from the former Broncos wideout and listed him as questionable on the injury report.
But because these are desperate times, Decker was activated and took the field against his former team on Sunday.
Right now, Ryan sees his offense as a barely functional unit. Decker is one of the lone game-changing assets the Jets have, and, in a game they can't afford to lose, Decker will try to play through the pain.
On one hand, it's a reflection of Decker's toughness. Hamstring injuries are difficult to play through. On the other, it shows just how hungry the Jets are for an upset against Peyton Manning.
