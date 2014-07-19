Eric Decker believes New York Jets can make playoffs

Fresh off a disappointing Super Bowl performance with Denver, Eric Decker is optimistic about his new team's future.
Speaking at his youth football camp on Saturday, Decker was asked if the New York Jets have enough weapons to make the playoffs.
"I really do," Decker told the New York Post. "Obviously, we're younger in spots. We lack some experience. But [with] young players you see a tenacity, you see the want-to. I think with the great coaching staff we have, they're going to put them in the right position. They just have to make plays."
"That's what I really learned the last couple of years being around Peyton Manning, being around Champ Bailey, some of the leaders in the Broncos locker room," Decker said. "If we find our identity as players, if we chip and work ... that's all you've got to do really is give yourself a chance to win in any game and you have a chance to make a playoff run."
It's hard to find the Manning and Bailey clones on the Jets but they should suit up a competitive team on Sundays. A playoff appearance still looks like an uphill battle.