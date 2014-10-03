Eric Decker a game-time decision for Jets vs. Chargers

For the third consecutive week, Eric Decker's hamstring injury threatens to render him a non-factor when the New York Jets travel to San Diego for a matchup with the Chargerson Sunday.
Coach Rex Ryan indicated that Geno Smith's No. 1 receiver will be a game-time decision after sitting out practice again on Friday.
Even if Decker suits up, his recent play suggests the Jets can't count on him to be his normal, effective self until he can operate at full speed.
Ryan was also "shocked" that fellow receiver David Nelson was able to practice Friday after suffering a severe low-ankle sprain in Week 4. Nelson is listed as "questionable" for Sunday.
Whether or not Decker or Nelson plays, the Jets' struggling passing attack will be at less than peak strength in a key game with a grueling stretch on the horizon.
