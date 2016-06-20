Eric Berry wins George Halas Award for overcoming adversity

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry has won the George Halas Award for overcoming adversity to succeed.
The Professional Football Writers of America honored Berry on Monday. Berry, the AP's Comeback Player of the Year, overcame a diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma in late 2014 to return to the field and have an All-Pro season in 2015.
He underwent six rounds of chemotherapy treatment from Dec. 10, 2014 until May 13, 2015. Berry was declared cancer free last June 22, and he was on the field for the first training camp practice July 29.
Berry returned to the starting lineup in Week 2, was third on the team with 61 tackles (55 solo), and had a pair of interceptions.
