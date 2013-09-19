Eric Berry fulfills a dream with pick six of Michael Vick

Eric Berry got the Chiefs rolling en route to a 26-16 win Thursday over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown.
A pick six is a big deal for any player, but this one was even sweeter for the Kansas City star safety.
During a Wednesday appearance on "NFL Total Access," NFL Network's Dan Hellie asked Berry which quarterback he would pick for one guaranteed interception.
"Michael Vick, man," Berry replied. "I think that will be a big statement, a big deal for me just because I grew up watching him in Atlanta and he was a lot of people's idol back home. I definitely feel like that would be something special."
Consider the statement made.