Enter Peyton, exit Timmy: What now for Tebowmania?

Published: Mar 19, 2012 at 06:03 AM

It seemed highly improbable just months ago -- days ago -- but Tebowmania has gone silent in the Mile High.

Peyton Manninghas ascended to the thrown in Denver, and Tebow -- the good prince who won over this city -- has been exiled.

"Tim Tebow will either be traded or released in the near future," NFL Network's Michael Lombardi said Monday, and a source told NFL Network's Albert Breer that Denver's hot on the trail of a trade partner.

Where Tebow winds up once this circus dies down becomes the next drama in an NFL offseason that refuses to take a breath.

Jacksonville appeared to be a natural fit, and owner Shahid Khan is a fan, but the Jaguars' front office has swatted this away like a fly -- after all, these are the same guys who passed on Tebow in the 2010 draft and just signed Chad Henne to a two-year deal to compete with Blaine Gabbert.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, might take a flyer on anyone at this point, depending on where Alex Smith falls.

Lombardi doesn't see a large market for Tebow, especially with the QB carnival quieting down. Besides, any Tebow suitor must consider not only his unusual game, but the radioactive aura/sideshow surrounding him.

How about this possibility: The New England Patriots.

The Pats can handle the drama, and Bill Belichick loves versatile athletes.

It would turn next season's Broncos-Patriots tangle in Foxborough into a must-see affair ... sort of.

That's because, in reality, it's unclear if Tebow will ever start another football game.

We're looking at a quarterback who's gone from torching the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, to losing his job to Manning, to -- in this scenario -- backing up Tom Brady.

Tebow's said all along he doesn't ride the roller coaster, but this time he might not have a choice.

