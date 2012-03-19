Enter Peyton, exit Timmy: What now for Tebowmania?

It seemed highly improbable just months ago -- days ago -- but Tebowmania has gone silent in the Mile High.
Peyton Manninghas ascended to the thrown in Denver, and Tebow -- the good prince who won over this city -- has been exiled.
"Tim Tebow will either be traded or released in the near future," NFL Network's Michael Lombardi said Monday, and a source told NFL Network's Albert Breer that Denver's hot on the trail of a trade partner.
Where Tebow winds up once this circus dies down becomes the next drama in an NFL offseason that refuses to take a breath.
Jacksonville appeared to be a natural fit, and owner Shahid Khan is a fan, but the Jaguars' front office has swatted this away like a fly -- after all, these are the same guys who passed on Tebow in the 2010 draft and just signed Chad Henne to a two-year deal to compete with Blaine Gabbert.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, might take a flyer on anyone at this point, depending on where Alex Smith falls.
Lombardi doesn't see a large market for Tebow, especially with the QB carnival quieting down. Besides, any Tebow suitor must consider not only his unusual game, but the radioactive aura/sideshow surrounding him.
It would turn next season's Broncos-Patriots tangle in Foxborough into a must-see affair ... sort of.
That's because, in reality, it's unclear if Tebow will ever start another football game.
Tebow's said all along he doesn't ride the roller coaster, but this time he might not have a choice.