End the bromance and other proposed unwritten rules

4. Only go to the concession stand in the final five minutes of the third quarter if you're buying beer

Those concession stand operators end alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter, and there is nothing more frustrating than waiting in line while somebody hems-and-haws between nachos or pretzels with the clock winding down. If you aren't purchasing beer, hold your peanut sale until the fourth quarter. Maybe players should enact a "faking an injury" unwritten rule just before the end of the third quarter -- you know, as a show of solidarity.