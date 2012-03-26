End of sudden death? A look at proposed rule changes

ATL says: Coaches often have to waste challenges on obvious mistakes on turnovers. Some might believe that automatic reviews on turnovers will slow down the process, but I'd argue the opposite. Coaches won't hem and haw before making a challenge. They will be prevented from making time-wasting bad challenges. If the play is obvious, there will be no delay in the game just like on scoring plays. It will be automatic. The key is getting the big plays right. This would help.