Around the League

Presented By

End of sudden death? A look at proposed rule changes

Published: Mar 26, 2012 at 04:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The NFL's Competition Committee announced several proposed gameday rule changes and changes to league bylaws last Wednesday. Normally, this is big news.

Since the announcement happened just hours after the "bounty" suspensions and Tim Tebow's trade, the possible changes got lost in the shuffle. With the NFL Annual Meeting kicking off Monday, let's explain what's on the docket and what it means to you.

1. Overtime rule expansion

Remember when the OT rule dominated headlines two years ago? This proposal would eliminate sudden death overtime in the regular season. Essentially, the new playoff overtime rules would be in place for the regular season if this passes.

ATL says: This makes all the sense in the world. Coaches want the same rules, strategy, and approach in the regular season as the playoffs. It's hard to imagine this not passing.

2. Instant replay changes

A) There is a proposal to limit instant replay process to the replay booth. This would eliminate referees going "under the hood" to view replays. It would all be decided upstairs.

ATL says: Frankly, I'm not sure why this wasn't the rule all along. The referee deciding the replays just wastes time and doesn't improve accuracy. Fans should be rooting for this to pass.

B) Another proposal would make all turnovers automatically reviewed, just like scoring plays and plays in the final two minutes.

ATL says: Coaches often have to waste challenges on obvious mistakes on turnovers. Some might believe that automatic reviews on turnovers will slow down the process, but I'd argue the opposite. Coaches won't hem and haw before making a challenge. They will be prevented from making time-wasting bad challenges. If the play is obvious, there will be no delay in the game just like on scoring plays. It will be automatic. The key is getting the big plays right. This would help.

3. Trade deadline

The Competition Committee proposed moving the trade deadline back from Week 6 to Week 8.

ATL says: It's a start. No fan ever says, "I wish there were fewer trades." This will promote player moves, but it doesn't go far enough. Not many teams are ready to give up on a season by Week 8. Like the overtime rule, this may continue to get tweaked and expanded in the future. It wouldn't be a surprise if the deadline got pushed back even further (Week 10?) down the line. The NFL trade deadline is usually a snore.

4. Roster exceptions

A) There is a proposal to add one injured reserve exception. Every team would essentially get to designate one player every season to bring back from IR. The player would have to be on the roster through the first weekend of the season, then sit out at least eight weeks total. They could return to practice in six weeks.

ATL says: This isn't so different than some ideas discussed for a potential 18-game season. It's a great idea. There's no reason that a player who gets healthy by the end of a team's run to the Super Bowl shouldn't be able to re-join the team if he was placed on IR early in the year.

B) Another proposal will allow each team to pick one player per week that has a concussion to go on the inactive list and be replaced on the active roster.

ATL says: This would essentially expand rosters from 53 men to 54 men, if one player is designated to have a concussion. It fits right in with the focus on player safety and makes it easier for teams to survive in-season injuries. Easy enough.

5. Expanding offseason rosters

Teams will be allowed to have 90 players in the offseason and training camp instead of 80. But unsigned draft picks will now count on the total, which is a change from the past.

ATL says: This is minor. Most teams have about seven to eight draft choices, so this won't make a big difference to fans.

6. Too many men on the field adjustment

The Competition Committee proposed adopting the college rule for too many men on the field. This would make it a deadball foul with no time coming off the clock.

ATL says: It will only be a deadball foul, however, if a team lined up 12 defenders. The play clock will continue to run if a player is trying in vain to get off the field, like in the closing moments of the Patriots-GiantsSuper Bowl.

This is a minor, sensible tweak that may almost never come up in practice. Teams will be prevented from intentionally wasting time by lining up 12 defenders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW