End Around: Ryan Fitzpatrick may be NFL's Billy Hoyle

Fitzpatrick's decision to grow out his hair and beard during his contract standoff feels like a clever ploy from the Harvard guy. It's like Fitzpatrick is telling us (and the rest of the NFL), "Isn't it funny people were making such a big deal about me? I'm Ryan Fitzpatrick! There's no need to take me seriously! You should probably focus elsewhere." Fitzpatrick might just be the NFL's answer to Billy Hoyle. A hustler disguised as a chump.