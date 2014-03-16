 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Emmanuel Sanders: 'No handshake' deal with Chiefs

Published: Mar 16, 2014 at 09:12 AM

Emmanuel Sanders says he agreed to join only one team this weekend -- and that was the Denver Broncos.

Free-Agent Tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More...**

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Sanders' agent, Steve Weinberg, negotiated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite having an agreement in principle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders also blew off a previously scheduled meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, leading one NFL executive to fume that "(t)his was one of the worst situations in modern football negotiations."

During his introductory news conference in Denver on Sunday to announce his signing, Sanders denied he agreed with any team aside from the Broncos.

"That entire situation is a business ordeal that some people are turning into a personal matter," Sanders said. "Situations like that happen all the time over the National Football League.

"There was no handshake," Sanders added. "There was no kind of agreement in terms of -- you know -- we were close to a deal, but it wasn't anything official just yet."

Sanders added that Weinberg "did an exceptional job" in navigating him to Denver and added that playing with Peyton Manning "is like wide receiver heaven."

Sanders might have reached pass-catcher nirvana, but how he got there wasn't pretty -- whether he wants to acknowledge it or not.

The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the free agency moves and hands out a fleet of high-octane sandwiches.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.