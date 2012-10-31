Emmanuel Sanders: I didn't fake leg cramp for Steelers

The NFL wants to talk to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders about his propensity for well-timed and short-lived leg cramps.
The Associated Press reports that Sanders will meet with NFL officials regarding a moment during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals when Sanders went from looking perfectly healthy to suddenly dropping to the ground.
This came at a time when the Steelers could have used a timeout, and they avoided being charged with one because of Sanders' "injury." After sitting out one play and getting a massage, Sanders returned to the game. He told The AP that he did nothing wrong.
NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth accused Sanders of faking the problem, and it was hard to disagree with that assessment after watching the incident again.