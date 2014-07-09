Emmanuel Sanders: Denver is 'wide receiver heaven'

Emmanuel Sanders jumped from playing with Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers to joining Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos when he signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the latter team back in March.
For Sanders, the move to Denver provided a celestial opportunity.
"It feels like I just made it into wide receiver heaven," Sanders said on SiriusXM NFL Radio'sLate Hits with Alex Marvez and Bill Polian.
The receiver praised the chance to be able to play with both Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks during his career. He said the main difference between the two signal-callers is that Roethlisberger was always saddled in a run-heavy offense, while Manning has been allowed to air it out more.
Sanders played the outside receiver position for the first time in his career last year. He had his best statistical season but didn't put up gaudy No. 2 receiver numbers. In Denver, he will again play on the outside and attempt to replace Eric Decker's production.
Even as part of a deep pass-catching group with Demaryius Thomas, Julius Thomas and Wes Welker, Sanders hopes to make his share of plays.
"The thing that I like about the Broncos is there is really no No. 1 guy," he said. "Peyton always goes with the favorable matchup and that's what I'm really liking about this offense. Any guy could go off for 180 yards or 100 yards with 10 catches any week, week in and week out, just based off of matchups."
In the latest "Around The League Podcast" the guys reveal their personal top 10 lists in the aftermath of the "Top 100" finale.