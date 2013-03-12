Elvis Dumervil willing to take pay cut from Denver Broncos

It was only a week ago that Elvis Dumervil was willing to restructure his contract with the Denver Broncos but unwilling to take a pay cut.
Now that free agency has begun in the NFL, Dumervil has changed his tune.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing a source, that Dumervil is willing to take a pay cut to remain a Bronco. Dumervil's team has exchanged a proposal with the Broncos but has not heard back.
The defensive end, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is guaranteed $12 million if he's on the roster March 16 and the team wants that number lowered.
Free-agent pass-rusher Dwight Freeney is considered the Broncos' backup plan if they are unable to work out an agreement with Dumervil, according to Rapoport.