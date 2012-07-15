Elvis Dumervil's arrest gives Denver Broncos pause

The Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning-infused honeymoon period officially ended with a thud on Saturday night, when defensive end Elvis Dumervil was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a firearm in Miami Beach, Fla.
It's a serious situation for Dumervil, who could face up to five years in prison if charged and convicted. For the Broncos, there has to be concern what this means for a defense that relies heavily on the charge Dumervil brings from the edge.
Remember, Denver is already without longtime starting linebacker D.J. Williams, who has been suspended six games for a "non-human specimen" in a drug test.
Dumervil's agent, Marty Magid, told NFL.com and NFL Network on Sunday that charges haven't been filed and he didn't expect them to be once the investigation is complete.
Of course, avoiding prosecution doesn't automatically clear Dumervil of trouble with the NFL. The league can still suspend players under its far-reaching personal-conduct policy. (Ben Roethlisberger's four-game ban in 2010 serving as the most obvious example here.)
Past behavior is taken into account in these situations. In 2010, Dumervil was charged with assault and disturbing the peace following an altercation with a parking-lot attendant at Invesco Field. The charges eventually were dismissed.
It's still too early to see how Dumervil's latest brush with the law shakes out, but the Broncos are undoubtedly holding their breath.