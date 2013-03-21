Elvis Dumervil reportedly offered contract by Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have made a contract offer to Elvis Dumervil, two sources told Denver Post reporter Mike Klis on Thursday. An offer from the defensive end's longtime team, the Denver Broncos, was more front-loaded, according to Klis, and reportedly didn't thrill Dumervil.
The Baltimore Sun reported that no visit has been scheduled for Dumervil in Baltimore.
The Broncos have backup plans in Dwight Freeney and John Abraham in case Dumervil bolts. Both were in Denver on Thursday, but left without contracts, NFL Network's Michelle Beisner reported.
The Broncos are in a tight situation since they took a $4.89 million dead-money, salary-cap hit when they were forced to release Dumervil, Klis detailed. Dumervil lost out on an $8 million deal because of a rogue fax machine. That's why Marty Magid no longer is Dumervil's agent.
The Broncos seem dug-in since they weren't the party that caused all this in the first place. They're ready to move on with either Freeney or Abraham. The question becomes: How much does Dumervil want to stay in Denver?