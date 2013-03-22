Elvis Dumervil reportedly has Miami Dolphins' interest

There soon could be a third legitimate suitor for the pass rusher's services.
The Miami Dolphins have "jumped into" the Dumervil sweepstakes, according to The Denver Post's Mike Klis.
It should be noted that there is no report of a third offer for Dumervil to consider. The Post previously reported that the Dolphins and Tennessee Titanshave been in touch with Dumervil's agent. Klis acknowledges that the extent of Miami's interest is "unclear" at this juncture.
Don't expect the Broncos to up the ante as new teams enter the picture for Dumervil. They have veterans Dwight Freeney and John Abraham on speed dial as more cost-effective alternatives.