Elvis Dumervil of Broncos will not face assault charge

Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Dumervil will not face charges in relation to a traffic incident last month in Miami Beach, Fla.
The defensive end later confirmed at a news conference that no charges will be filed against him.
"It was a blessing, obviously," Dumervil said. "The investigators took the time and got the truth out. They did their due diligence and tried to get everything right. I've been confident all along and know I didn't do anything wrong. It was a matter of being at the wrong place at the wrong time, and I'm just ready for football."
The Denver Broncos defensive end was arrested July 14 and accused of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dumervil allegedly approached a motorist in standstill traffic and lifted up his shirt to show a gun in his waistband.
Avoiding prosecution doesn't automatically clear Dumervil of trouble with the NFL. The NFL still can suspend players under its far-reaching personal-conduct policy. Dumervil said he hasn't heard from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Past behavior is taken into account in these situations. In 2010, Dumervil was charged with assault and disturbing the peace following an altercation with a parking-lot attendant at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Those charges also were eventually dismissed.
"I knew all along I didn't do anything wrong," Dumervil said. "The type of person I am, (how) I conduct myself since I've been here -- I'm just ready to continue my life."