Elvis Dumervil, Denver Broncos try again for contract

The Denver Broncos have made an offer to defensive end Elvis Dumervil, executive vice president of football operations John Elway told the Denver Post.
"We'd like to have Elvis back," Elway said.
The two parties are back at the table after last week's debacle in which the Broncos didn't receive the agreed upon three-year, $30 million contract because of a faulty fax machine. The Broncos released Dumervil to avoid paying an original $12 million owed. Dumervil had agreed to cut his pay down to $8 million.
The Baltimore Ravens have shown the most interest in Dumervil, who fired agent Marty Magid and hired Tom Condon and Ben Dogra after the fax debacle.
Elway didn't give a clue as to what the new offer was, but it likely won't be as much as the failed deal. As backup plans, the Broncos reportedly are ready to make a run at Dwight Freeney or John Abraham.