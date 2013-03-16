Elvis Dumervil contract saga to be examined by union

Terrell Owens was subject to a similar paperwork fiasco in 2004, when he tried to void the final three years of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers to test the market as a free agent. Owens' agent, David Joseph, missed the transaction deadline, and the 49ers -- believing the wideout still was their player -- shipped him to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round draft pick. Meanwhile, Owens signed a lucrative contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.