Elvis Dumervil charged on felony aggravated assault

Published: Jul 15, 2012 at 08:26 AM

With training camp just weeks away, the Denver Broncos suddenly have a serious concern on their hands following the arrest of defensive end Elvis Dumervil in Miami Beach, Fla., on Saturday night.

According to the police report, Dumervil is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond was set at $7,500, -- according to KCNC-TV in Denver.

Dumervil was released from Miami-Dade County jail at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, NFL Network confirmed.

Miami Beach Police Department Det. Vivian Hernandez told The Associated Press on Sunday that Dumervil and another man were arrested in Miami Beach.

UPDATE:Hernandez confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network on Monday that Dumervil has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

UPDATE:Terry Chavez, spokesperson for Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, told NFL.com and NFL Network that Dumervil's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. ET before Judge Darrin Gayles.

The state attorney's office will have until that time to decide whether they will file formal charges against the Bronco.

According to a victim's statement in the incident report, obtained by NFL.com, during a traffic incident the victim's vehicle, a white Impala merged in front of a Land Rover, operated by Dumervil, who had been following a Mercedes.

ATL: Broncos hold their breath

Elvis Dumervil's arrest for aggravated assault could spell trouble for what was a very positive offseason for the Broncos. Dan Hanzus writes. More ...

Both parties became agitated, made threats at one and other and honked their horns, according to the report. A passenger from the Mercedes, identified as Andy Aguste in the police report, then allegedly approached the victim's car, made verbal threats and lifted his shirt displaying a firearm. Dumervil also exited his vehicle and approached her vehicle where lifted his shirt and also displayed a firearm, according to the report.

The victim, who said she was in fear of her life, then attempted to retreat by driving off.

Dumervil could face up to five years in prison if convicted, according to Florida law.

The Broncos released a statement on Sunday:

"Our organization is aware of the matter and is continuing to gather the facts. This is a very serious allegation, and we will thoroughly review the details while the legal process runs its course."

Dumervil signed a six-year, $61.5 million contract extension following the 2009 season, in which he recorded 17 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro recognition. The 28-year-old missed the 2010 season with a torn pectoral but recorded 31 tackles and 9.5 sacks last season.

Dumervil had a legal run-in during the 2010 season and was initially charged with assault and disturbing the peace after an altercation with a parking-lot attendant at Invesco Field in Denver before a Broncos game. The charges were later dismissed.

UPDATE: Dumervil's agent, Marty Magid, told NFL.com in an email, "No charges have been filed against Elvis. No assault took place. It is likely that when the police have completed their investigation, no charges will be filed against Elvis."

We'll have more on this as it develops.

