Elliott's 77-yard TD catch lifts Jaguars over Falcons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kevin Elliott had a 77-yard touchdown reception, likely solidifying his spot on the regular-season roster, and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-14 in their preseason finale Thursday night.
The teams took vastly different approaches to the game. The Jaguars played their offensive starters into the second quarter; the Falcons played just two regulars: linebacker Akeem Dent and defensive tackle Peria Jerry.
The results hardly showed that.
Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert fumbled on the opening play. Trying to pitch to Rashad Jennings, Gabbert's toss hit fullback Greg Jones in the backside. The Falcons recovered, and Jacquizz Rodgers scored on the next play. Gabbert and his fellow starters stayed in for 25 plays, but failed to score.
