Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin headed for Hall of Fame?

Phil Simms thinks so. Simms -- another quarterback who led the New York Giants to the Super Bowl -- believes Big Blue's second title in five years already puts Manning and coach Tom Coughlin in Canton.
"Here we were five years ago, before the Giants won their first Super Bowl, and all the talk that year was maybe the Giants need to bring another quarterback in and Tom Coughlin's in trouble," Simms told USA Today.
Manning has two titles to his name, the same as John Elway, Bart Starr, Bob Griese and Roger Staubach. All four of those men are enshrined in Canton.
"Eli has been a real clutch quarterback," Simms said. "When you talk about why, never underestimate who he plays for and how he's been groomed."
Simms is right about Coughlin, too. Manning has been extremely fortunate to play his entire career under one coach, a man who believed in him and stayed patient during the necessary growing pains.
Now both Manning and Coughlin are reaping the rewards of that patience and dedication. If both go to Canton, they should go together.