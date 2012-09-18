Eli Manning told Buccaneers he was taking a knee

Are you ready for more quarterback kneel talk?
You're not? OK, that's understandable. We debated not even writing this post, because really, how much more do we really need to talk about the most fundamentally boring play in professional football? Right Jerry Jones?
That said, Eli Manning gave us an interesting inside football glimpse into how the final seconds of a game play out during a Monday spot on WFAN-AM in New York.
"A lot of teams will ask in those situations, 'Are you taking a knee?' and I will tell them 'Hey, we're taking a knee. ... We're not firing off.' " Manning said, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "We don't tell our lineman to fire off and hit them on that last play."
Manning said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew what his intentions were in the final seconds of the Giants' 41-34 win.
"I said it. I said as I walked up, 'Hey we're taking a knee,' but obviously they were down and ready and had a feeling they were about to fire off," he said. "There's nothing I can really do about it. I have to make sure I get the snap and the only thing I'm worried about right there is securing the ball and making sure we get the win."
And that's the last time we'll write about the QB kneel. Hopefully.