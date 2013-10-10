Eli Manning throws three more picks; N.Y. Giants 0-6

The New York Giants finally didn't give up more than 30 points, Brandon Jacobs ran like it was 2009, and the Giants failed to give up a 100-yard rusher for the first time all season.
And yet the Giants are still winless after a 27-21 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. And Eli Manning continues to throw interceptions at an incredible clip. The Bears are now 4-2, leading the NFC North.
A common thread in all six Giants losses: mistakes by Manning. He threw another three interceptions on Thursday night, and two of them were clearly his fault. (The other one, a pick six, came on a miscommunication with Reuben Randle.)
Manning, who has the most turnovers in the first six weeks of any quarterback since 1991, was driving the Giants in Bears territory for a possible game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes. He threw a pass too high for tight end Brandon Myers. The ball was tipped and picked off. The interception came only a few plays after Manning was nearly picked off on an underthrown pass.
Early in the season, Manning was the least of the Giants' problems. He's received better protection of late but still has failed to cut down on mistakes.
It's unfair to place all the blame on Manning, but this is a guy people were seriouslycomparing to his brother last month. Eli made a number of terrific throws on Thursday and gained 239 yards on only 26 tosses. There were good moments; it was a game Jerry Jones would call a "moral victory."
Manning also made too many critical mistakes, and this is a Giants team without a margin for error. They are 0-6 for the first time since 1976.
The Giants' pass rush barely touched Jay Cutler all night. While coach Marc Trestman leads the best Bears offense in a decade, this Bears defense is not what it was under Lovie Smith. They can be scored on.
For the Giants to win one of these games, Manning has to play like one of the best quarterbacks in football. He might have to put up 30 points. He has to raise the game of everyone around him.
He's not at that level.