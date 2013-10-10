Around the League

Presented By

Eli Manning throws three more picks; N.Y. Giants 0-6

Published: Oct 10, 2013 at 05:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New York Giants finally didn't give up more than 30 points, Brandon Jacobs ran like it was 2009, and the Giants failed to give up a 100-yard rusher for the first time all season.

And yet the Giants are still winless after a 27-21 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. And Eli Manning continues to throw interceptions at an incredible clip. The Bears are now 4-2, leading the NFC North. 

A common thread in all six Giants losses: mistakes by Manning. He threw another three interceptions on Thursday night, and two of them were clearly his fault. (The other one, a pick six, came on a miscommunication with Reuben Randle.)

Manning, who has the most turnovers in the first six weeks of any quarterback since 1991, was driving the Giants in Bears territory for a possible game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes. He threw a pass too high for tight end Brandon Myers. The ball was tipped and picked off. The interception came only a few plays after Manning was nearly picked off on an underthrown pass.

Early in the season, Manning was the least of the Giants' problems. He's received better protection of late but still has failed to cut down on mistakes. 

It's unfair to place all the blame on Manning, but this is a guy people were seriouslycomparing to his brother last month. Eli made a number of terrific throws on Thursday and gained 239 yards on only 26 tosses. There were good moments; it was a game Jerry Jones would call a "moral victory."

Manning also made too many critical mistakes, and this is a Giants team without a margin for error. They are 0-6 for the first time since 1976.

The Giants' pass rush barely touched Jay Cutler all night. While coach Marc Trestman leads the best Bears offense in a decade, this Bears defense is not what it was under Lovie Smith. They can be scored on. 

For the Giants to win one of these games, Manning has to play like one of the best quarterbacks in football. He might have to put up 30 points. He has to raise the game of everyone around him.

He's not at that level.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.