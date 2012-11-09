Eli Manning struggling with fatigue in throwing arm?

"Ron Jaworski and I were having this conversation this week," Cosell said, via PFT. "I looked at Eli on Monday; Jaws looked at Eli on Wednesday. And he made a very interesting comment. It really struck me, and I would defer to Jaws on this because I've never taken snaps in the NFL. ... It looks to him like Eli's arm is a little tired. And that he's not driving the ball at the intermediate and deeper levels the way we've come to expect. Because Eli has a strong arm."