Eli Manning sheds boot, ready for Giants' new offense

Seventeen days after undergoing surgery on his left ankle, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning shed his protective walking boot before participating in the annual March of Dimes' "March for Babies" event on Sunday.
Manning, who usually fully participates in the three-mile walk, kicked off the event by walking the first 100 yards before being picked up by an SUV. According to NJ.com, Manning was moving without any noticeable limp.
The 33-year-old quarterback is expected to miss the team's upcoming organized team activities, but he's on pace to be back before training camp this summer.
Manning said Sunday he is enjoying the "sense of urgency" to learn a new offense under coordinator Ben McAdoo.
"We have a lot of work to do learning the new offense," Manning said, per the New York Daily News. "We have a lot of new players also. I'm trying to put a lot of faces with names and getting to know your teammates on a personal side. I thought we had a good first week."
Coming off an abysmal season, missing OTAs is a negative, but making sure he is full-go by training camp -- when the real work gets done -- is the priority for Manning. It's a pivotal campaign for the Giants signal-caller. Another terrible season, and Big Blue might be forced to consider its future without Manning under center.