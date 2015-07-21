Eli Manning, Philip Rivers or Ben Roethlisberger: Most career TD passes?

Eli Manning (No. 1 overall pick), Philip Rivers (No. 4) and Ben Roethlisberger (No. 11) were the first three quarterbacks off the board in the 2004 NFL Draft, and they've all carried their weight over the past 11 years. Eli and Big Ben both own a pair of Super Bowl rings, while Rivers boasts the most Pro Bowl nods (five) and the highest career passer rating (95.7) of the trio.
One area where these guys have produced at an eerily similar rate: touchdown passes. Currently, all three QBs rank in the top 20 in career scoring strikes, with Manning at No. 13 (259 TDs), Rivers at 16 (252) and Roethlisberger at 17 (251). Vinny Testaverde ranks 10th at 275, so a top-10 spot on the all-time list is within reach for each of these three signal callers entering the 2015 campaign.
With all of that in mind ... Which QB from the 2004 draft class will end up with the most career touchdown passes: Manning, Rivers or Roethlisberger?
Roethlisberger should take the lead in this competition with big-time production over the next two seasons, and
Big Ben should keep getting chances longer than the other two, because he's simply the best player of the group.
I think Eli will extend his lead this season for many reasons. It's his second year in Ben McAdoo's offense -- he's comfortable. The
Giants' defense is subpar, so New York will be trailing in many games, forcing Eli to throw the ball at a high rate.
And don't forget: Roethlisberger will have to pick up some of the slack while Bell is suspended, meaning he'll get more opportunities to add to the total in 2015.
And given that he didn't start a game until Year 3, Rivers has produced more on a year-by-year basis than Roethlisberger or Manning. Eli is set up to produce good numbers with
Odell Beckham Jr. and
Victor Cruz, but it won't be enough. With
Le'Veon Bell in the mix (and just entering his prime), the
Steelers should be a heavier run team than the
Chargers.
To me, this is a flip of the coin between Eli and
Big Ben. They both have true No. 1 wide receivers in
Odell Beckham Jr. and
Antonio Brown. I like Manning, though, because I think he has the edge at WR2 with
Victor Cruz.
The real question is, who's had the best career?
Eli's got those two rings, but he is the least efficient: Whereas Ben and Phil average .82 interceptions per game, Eli throws 1.09 per game. Rivers is a borderline Hall of Famer, but his mid-career swoon and lack of even one Super Bowl appearance drops him behind Roethlisberger, whose gold jacket is all but guaranteed even if he retires later today.