Eli Manning glad Victor Cruz signed N.Y. Giants deal

Eli Manning is happy Victor Cruz finally signed a long-term contract with the New York Giants. Happy he'll finally stop hearing questions about it.
"It's going to be nice to not have to answer any more questions about Victor and his contract status with the team," Manning told the New York Post on Tuesday, via email.
"It's great to get Victor signed long term and before the start of training camp," Manning wrote. "Obviously, he has been a big part of our offense. He has worked really hard on the field to become the player he is, and I look forward to continuing our work together."
Eli wasn't the only one thrilled to have Cruz back in the fold. Safety Antrel Rolle told NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" on Tuesday night that he's glad Manning and Cruz will be hooking up for years to come.
"I think Victor and Eli have a connection, a very, very well-executed connection," Rolle said. "They are always on the same page at the same time. Another year with having Eli under his belt and vice versa, I think it is only going to get better."
Breaking down his teammate's game, Rolle noted Cruz's big-play ability as his main weapon.
"Victor Cruz, as we all know, is going to put a little bit of salsa on it," Rolle said. "I think he goes out there and he gives you the wiggles and the shakes and he's exceptionally quick. If he takes a step on you, you can pretty much cancel Christmas."