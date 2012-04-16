Around the League

Presented By

Eli Manning 'a little nervous' about gig hosting 'SNL'

Published: Apr 16, 2012 at 10:55 AM

As he's done in every other facet of his little brother's life, Peyton Manning set an extremely high bar when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2007.

Best of the NFL on 'SNL'

In honor of Eli Manning's turn on "Saturday Night Live,", we bring you a few of the best moments from professional football players on "SNL." **More ...**

Manning was confident, relaxed and legitimately funny. His pre-taped "United Way" digital short in which he brazenly trained children to be football-playing street thugs was among the standout moments of the entire season.

Enter Eli Manning, who will host the venerable late-night standard May 5.

Eli admitted he has some nerves, though based on his even-keeled demeanor of his playing career, it's unlikely we'll be able to tell once Don Pardo announces his name and he walks onto the main stage.

"Not much Broadway or acting (experience)," Manning said Monday, according to the New York Daily News. "So this will be a new experience for me. I'm a little nervous about it but excited also. It should be a lot of fun. It will take some work, but it should be something I'll always remember."

Manning has made a career out of proving doubters wrong, which is pretty incredible when you remember he was a No. 1 overall draft pick (never underestimate the power of "aw shucks" charm.) If nothing else, Eli shouldn't have a problem besting the 2005 hosting performance by Tom Brady, which is mostly remembered for being completely unmemorable.

