EJ Manuel returns to Buffalo Bills practice

Bills rookie quarterback EJ Manuelreturned to practice Tuesday, per the team's official website, but his status for Buffalo's regular-season finale against the New England Patriots remains a mystery.
"It's dangerous to read into body language, but (Manuel) hardly looks pleased with his warmup," tweeted ESPN's Mike Rodak.
Manuel was limited to individual drills after missing Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins with the knee injury he suffered in Week 15.
Buffalo didn't need the rookie passer to upset Miami. Backup Thad Lewis was far from perfect, but he can do anything Manuel can do. Coach Doug Marrone has insisted the team's first-round draft pick isn't a durability concern, but Manuel's three knee injuries this season have forced the Bills to shuffle signal-callers all year.
Closing the campaign on a positive note would help Manuel go into the offseason with something to build on, while giving Buffalo a better idea of what they're working with under center.