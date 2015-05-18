EJ Manuel receives support from Jim Kelly

The 2013 first-round quarterback could be feeling the heat more than usual these days with training camp around the corner and a new owner and coach to impress. It also doesn't help Manuel's psyche that the Bills are in win-now mode and brought in Matt Cassel to fight for the starting job -- although Rex Ryan called it a three-way competition along with Tyrod Taylor.
Kelly said on NFL Network's Total Access that Manuel "has it all" and could benefit from playing under first-year offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Kelly has positive hopes for Manuel, but he also understands the Bills will need to cut ties if the Florida State product doesn't deliver on the field.
"He (Manuel) knows he's got to get it done on the field," Kelly said. "Now he's got competition with Matt Cassel coming in who has a very, very strong arm. It's a new system, for both of them, it's a learning experience for both of them. We'll see what happens.
"But that is one key position that -- I don't care if you're Vince Lombardi, Don Shula whoever it may be -- if you don't have a guy under center that can get the job done week in and week out, they're not going anywhere."
It's been a long time since Buffalo has been this excited for its Bills. The fan base, including Kelly, could quickly turn on Manuel if things don't go right on Sundays.