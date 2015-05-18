 Skip to main content
Advertising

EJ Manuel receives support from Jim Kelly

Published: May 18, 2015 at 01:33 PM

EJ Manuel is about to embark for a make-or-break 2015 season in Buffalo.

The 2013 first-round quarterback could be feeling the heat more than usual these days with training camp around the corner and a new owner and coach to impress. It also doesn't help Manuel's psyche that the Bills are in win-now mode and brought in Matt Cassel to fight for the starting job -- although Rex Ryan called it a three-way competition along with Tyrod Taylor.

Manuel, however, can sleep better tonight knowing he has the support of Bills great Jim Kelly.

Kelly said on NFL Network's Total Access that Manuel "has it all" and could benefit from playing under first-year offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Kelly has positive hopes for Manuel, but he also understands the Bills will need to cut ties if the Florida State product doesn't deliver on the field.

"He (Manuel) knows he's got to get it done on the field," Kelly said. "Now he's got competition with Matt Cassel coming in who has a very, very strong arm. It's a new system, for both of them, it's a learning experience for both of them. We'll see what happens.

"But that is one key position that -- I don't care if you're Vince Lombardi, Don Shula whoever it may be -- if you don't have a guy under center that can get the job done week in and week out, they're not going anywhere."

It's been a long time since Buffalo has been this excited for its Bills. The fan base, including Kelly, could quickly turn on Manuel if things don't go right on Sundays.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.