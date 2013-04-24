EJ Manuel: Philadelphia Eagles 'want me pretty bad'

EJ Manuel might not go in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but there's no shortage of teams interested in drafting the Florida State quarterback.
Speaking to reporters at an NFL Play 60 event in Chelsea Waterside Park on Wednesday, Manuel named several teams interested in his services.
"But I think it's just a matter of who takes me first, because I know the Eagles may want me, the Cleveland Browns may want me, the Buffalo Bills and the Jets," he said. "I think those are all sequential picks, you know what I mean, within those top 13 picks or whatever. I'm just hoping one team loves me, because really, that's all you need, one team to fall in love with you."
Manuel's stock has ticked upward in recent weeks, but he would be a serious reach by the Eagles with the fourth overall pick. If Philadelphia trades back -- a definite possibility -- there could be a match.