EJ Manuel finishes strong in Buffalo Bills scrimmage

Kevin Kolb's knee injury and a recent death in the family have resulted in more snaps for EJ Manuel in Buffalo Bills camp. Manuel's results have been mixed overall, like any rookie quarterback, but Bills coach Doug Marrone sounded happy after the team's scrimmage Monday.
Manuel went 9-of-17 in the scrimmage with 113 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, according to The Buffalo News. He started out as poorly as possible, throwing an interception to Leodis McKelvin that was returned for a touchdown. Marrone liked how Manuel bounced back.
"We're very, very pleased with (Manuel's) development," Marrone said. "I think that a lot of times at that position you're going to look for a lot of things and expect it to happen overnight, and it's not."
Perhaps most important: Manuel got the snaps. Marrone liked how Manuel recovered after his early struggles. Every day that Kolb misses, the more likely it is that Manuel opens the season as the Bills' starting quarterback. Manuel has looked good in hurry-up drives and impressed more than Kolb overall in camp.
We opened Bills training camp saying the tie would go to the rookie here. Manuel appears to be doing his part.