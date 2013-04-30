 Skip to main content
EJ Manuel excited for new offense with Buffalo Bills

Published: Apr 30, 2013 at 03:06 AM
Chris Wesseling

While new Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly has hogged the national spotlight this offseason with his up-tempo, attacking style of offense, Doug Marrone of the Buffalo Bills has flown under the radar.

Both coaches have been cryptic about specific offensive plans. What's clear is that both coaches will keep defenses guessing through liberal use of the no-huddle and read-option to maintain a break-neck pace.

First-round quarterback EJ Manuel impressed the Bills' brass with his ability to pick up the Xs and Os in a five-hour meeting back in early April.

"It's definitely a new type of offense. It's an innovative offense," Manuel said Monday, via the team's official site. "It's something I'm excited to work into and learn."

The buzzword of Marrone's and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense is "multiple," as in the different looks thrown at defensive coordinators as well as the various ways the coaching staff can exploit Manuel's arm and legs.

Brooks: Who nailed the draft?

With all 254 selections in the books, which teams nailed the 2013 NFL Draft? Bucky Brooks points out the most notable hauls. **More ...**

"I think the way that we do things and the way this whole system is developed around the quarterback," Hackett said. "It's about him becoming successful while still trying to be complicated and diverse and multiple."

Marrone typically has favored a base West Coast offense with an emphasis on speed and vertical strikes, but he went to a quicker, no-huddle scheme at Syracuse last season, increasing his scoring by about 100 points over the 2011 season.

"We'll have tempo -- everyone knows that," Marrone told SI.com's Peter King on Monday.

Although it might take a while for the victories to pile up, the Bills figure to be playing a more exciting brand of football under the new regime.

