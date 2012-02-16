Edgier Eli dominates 'G-Men: The Graphic Novel'

Giants fans won't soon forget the glories of Super Bowl XLVI, but if memories grow dim, take heart: Big Blue's feats are set in stone in the form of "G-Men: The Graphic Novel."
The brainchild of "Chris in Philly" (he chooses to work anonymously), "G-Men" offers a game-by-game account of New York's crowning, ripped straight from the pages of Eli Manning's personal journal.
"I got the idea originally because I wanted to do something for my kids," Chris told NFL.com on Wednesday. "I have two little boys, and I wanted to make a comic book for them, so I started practicing on Giants pictures. And if nothing else, this team provides dramatic storylines."
Chris leaned heavily on Photoshop and drew inspiration from another popular graphic novel in creating "G-Men": "I do really like 'Watchmen' by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, and I most certainly borrowed a lot from it. The entire idea of Eli's journal is from there. I took the line about being 'locked in' with him directly from 'Watchmen.' The very shape and color of the text boxes are from 'Watchmen.' So, once I essentially made Eli the Rorschach character, that set the tone, and all I had to do was make it about yet another glorious run through the playoffs."
Granted, a few years back, keeping a diary would have been just another knock against Peyton's kid brother, but this Giants quarterback is another being altogether. He is Eli the Brave, blasting through obstacles without a care in the world.
As Manning strolls off Lambeau Field after beating the Packers in the NFC divisional playoff round, he tells us: "I can do this all year. Anytime. Anywhere. Just chill out. I got this."
After knocking off the 49ers in the NFC title game: "The people on the news said a storm was coming. Those people were right. It was us."
"We know how this ends," Manning says of New York's postseason voyage. "With a ride down the Canyon of Heroes."
Who is this new Eli? It's clear. He is Gotham's newest savior.