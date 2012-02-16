Edgier Eli dominates 'G-Men: The Graphic Novel'

Chris leaned heavily on Photoshop and drew inspiration from another popular graphic novel in creating "G-Men": "I do really like 'Watchmen' by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, and I most certainly borrowed a lot from it. The entire idea of Eli's journal is from there. I took the line about being 'locked in' with him directly from 'Watchmen.' The very shape and color of the text boxes are from 'Watchmen.' So, once I essentially made Eli the Rorschach character, that set the tone, and all I had to do was make it about yet another glorious run through the playoffs."