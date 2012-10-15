Eddie Royal, Malcolm Floyd active for San Diego Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers expect wide receivers Eddie Royal and Malcom Floyd to play in Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos, per a team source.
Both receivers were listed as questionable for the game because of injuries.
One the other sideline, Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and offensive tackle Ryan Clady will play, according to a team source.
Starting cornerback Tracy Porter, already downgraded to out, experienced dizziness Sunday at the Broncos' facility.