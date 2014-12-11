Eddie Lacy status in question for Packers in Week 15

The Green Bay Packers could be without one of the NFL's hottest running backs for this week's game at Buffalo.
Limited to "ball drills" in Thursday's practice, Eddie Lacy acknowledged the hip injury sustained in Monday's victoryover the Falcons could leave his status up in the air for Sunday's game.
"It depends on how the rest of the week goes," Lacy said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm progressing still. But there's still some things that need to be figured out."
After starting the season slowly, Lacy is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, 113 yards from scrimmage and over one touchdown per game since Week 5.
The Packers could use him to help keep the heat off of Aaron Rodgers against the Bills' dominant defensive line.
Lacy wants to play but is willing to hand the backfield over to James Starks and DuJuan Harris if his condition doesn't improve.
"It all depends on how my body feels," Lacy said. "If I can go out and play through that pain without setting the team back or putting the team at a disadvantage, I'll go out and do that. If not, then I'm not going to risk that."
As we pointed out on Thursday's edition of the Around The NFL Podcast, the Bills' fifth-ranked defense flies to the ball at Ralph Wilson Stadium. If Lacy can't go, there's an increased chance that the Packers' offense will be rendered one-dimensional.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the fallout of Cam Newton's car accident and debates how the Browns will look with Johnny Manziel at QB. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.