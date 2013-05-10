Eddie Lacy's toe not a problem, Alabama doctor says

"The joint underneath the toenail was fused to allow the ligament to work better basically," Cain told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tyler Dunne. "It's something you do to give you a better push-off. His big toe moves just like a normal big toe in terms of motion. ... If you fused it completely, it'd give you a stiff big toe and you can't push off and that's a big problem. In Eddie's case, he does not have that. His fusion does not affect his big-toe motion.