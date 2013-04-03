Around the League

Presented By

Eddie Lacy reportedly will visit with St. Louis Rams

Published: Apr 03, 2013 at 05:03 AM

Tailbacks have represented the St. Louis Rams in seven of the last 14 Pro Bowls. During that period, the organization transitioned from Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to Steven Jackson, who had eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including 1,400- and 1,500-yard efforts.

Jackson signed with the Atlanta Falcons last month, and the Rams might look to the 2013 NFL Draft to build upon a rich running back history that includes Eric Dickerson and a young Jerome Bettis.

The Rams have scheduled a pre-draft visit with Alabama running back Eddie Lacy, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Jim Thomas reported Wednesday. Lacy ran for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns for the national champs in 2012 and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection. He also comes from a pretty dynamic Crimson Tide lineage that includes Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram and Heisman finalist Trent Richardson. Both were first-round draft picks.

Either Daryl Richardson or Isaiah Pead most likely will earn the Rams' No. 1 job. Richardson ran for 475 yards and caught 24 balls last season. Pead was a second-round pick in 2012, but Richardson (seventh rounder) surpassed him on the depth chart. Rams coach Jeff Fisher said he wants more touches for Richardson, especially in the passing game, and Pead has home-run speed. Lacy has the highest ceiling of the three.

The number of workhorse backs has declined around the NFL as teams take a committee approach. Finding a back in the draft's early rounds might not be a priority, but Lacy should go in the first two rounds and might be a nice fit for the Rams at No. 46 overall.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW