Eddie Lacy reportedly will visit with St. Louis Rams

Tailbacks have represented the St. Louis Rams in seven of the last 14 Pro Bowls. During that period, the organization transitioned from Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to Steven Jackson, who had eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including 1,400- and 1,500-yard efforts.
Jackson signed with the Atlanta Falcons last month, and the Rams might look to the 2013 NFL Draft to build upon a rich running back history that includes Eric Dickerson and a young Jerome Bettis.
The Rams have scheduled a pre-draft visit with Alabama running back Eddie Lacy, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Jim Thomas reported Wednesday. Lacy ran for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns for the national champs in 2012 and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection. He also comes from a pretty dynamic Crimson Tide lineage that includes Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram and Heisman finalist Trent Richardson. Both were first-round draft picks.
Either Daryl Richardson or Isaiah Pead most likely will earn the Rams' No. 1 job. Richardson ran for 475 yards and caught 24 balls last season. Pead was a second-round pick in 2012, but Richardson (seventh rounder) surpassed him on the depth chart. Rams coach Jeff Fisher said he wants more touches for Richardson, especially in the passing game, and Pead has home-run speed. Lacy has the highest ceiling of the three.
The number of workhorse backs has declined around the NFL as teams take a committee approach. Finding a back in the draft's early rounds might not be a priority, but Lacy should go in the first two rounds and might be a nice fit for the Rams at No. 46 overall.