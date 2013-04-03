Eddie Lacy reportedly will visit with St. Louis Rams

Either Daryl Richardson or Isaiah Pead most likely will earn the Rams' No. 1 job. Richardson ran for 475 yards and caught 24 balls last season. Pead was a second-round pick in 2012, but Richardson (seventh rounder) surpassed him on the depth chart. Rams coach Jeff Fisher said he wants more touches for Richardson, especially in the passing game, and Pead has home-run speed. Lacy has the highest ceiling of the three.