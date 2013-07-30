Around the League

Presented By

Eddie Lacy: My conditioning is where I want it to be

Published: Jul 30, 2013 at 05:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

A photograph taken from an unflattering angle turned Green Bay Packers rookie Eddie Lacy into a trending Twitter topic Monday. All other photos and a Vine video showed Lacy to be in reasonable shape, but the perception remained that Lacy arrived to camp severely overweight.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy dispelled that notion Tuesday, telling the assembled media that Lacy was "fine" going through the training-camp conditioning test.

"If we had any concern about any of the guys," McCarthy explained, "they wouldn't be on the field."

Lacy maintained his conditioning is "exactly where I want it to be."

"I've always been big. I'm a power back," Lacy said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I get the tough yards and I'm fast enough to get around the outside and make big plays. No, I don't have any problem with any aspect of the game.' "

And Packers defensive end Mike Daniels, for one, didn't view the much-discussed photo of Lacy as a negative.

"I'll tell you what, when defenses see him and see his tape, they say, 'The bigger they are, the harder they're bringing that wood when they're coming downhill,' " Daniels said. "They're not looking at it laughing. They're looking at it like, 'Crap.' The people who know, they're looking at that like, 'That boy has some weight to him. He ain't going to go down easy."

Describing Lacy's running style, McCarthy said Lacy "definitely falls in the category of a 'big back,' and big backs fall forward." McCarthy specifically mentioned the red zone as an area where Lacy will help the Packers this season.

With fellow rookie Johnathan Franklinimpressing early and veterans James Starks and Alex Green sharing first-team reps, Lacy hardly is assured of leading this backfield as a rookie. DuJuan Harris remains in the picture as well, though he's missed early-camp practices with a minor knee injury.

Other nuggets from McCarthy's Tuesday presser:

» Starting cornerback Tramon Williams might be out a couple of weeks after sustaining a knee injury in practice. McCarthy is not concerned that the injury is of a serious nature. A source informed of the injury told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that it's a cartilage issue as opposed to a ligament tear. Williams already underwent an MRI, and the expectation is that the injury is indeed minor.

» McCarthy expects the battle for the backup quarterback job between Graham Harrell and B.J. Coleman to continue throughout training camp. A third-stringer last season, Coleman "probably made the biggest improvement" carrying it over from the classroom to the field this season, McCarthy said.

The Around The League Podcast is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.