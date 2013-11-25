Eddie Lacy left Vikings-Pack game because of asthma

The Green Bay Packers had the ball with a chance to mount a game-winning drive against the Minnesota Vikings late in overtime, but star running back Eddie Lacy was not on the field when it counted.
The Fox announcing crew of Kevin Burkhardt and John Lynch seemed shocked to see the rookie runner walking back to the sideline without a sense of urgency.
Asthma turned out to be the reason he wasn't on the field near the end of overtime, Lacy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The 19-degree weather -- the coldest game Lacy has ever played in -- aggravated his condition.
"It's worse in the winter time," Lacy said. "I've had it since I was little. Sometimes it's worse than others."
Lacy played high school football in Louisiana and college ball in Alabama, so the bitter chills of Lambeau Field were a new challenge.
The Packers have two December homegames remaining, and they end the season with a trip to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears, so the condition is something the rookie plans to keep an eye on.
The playoff picture
How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. More ...
The rumbling runner returned to his tackle-breaking form, something he struggled to do the past couple of weeks. He finished with 110 yards on 25 carries and caught six passes for 48 yards (both career highs in the passing game).
The Packers are indoors this week when they take on the Detroit Lionson Thanksgiving with the NFC North lead on the line. Regardless of who starts the game, Rodgers or Matt Flynn, the Packers should feed Lacy a lot on turkey day.