Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers agree on contract

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport confirmed Wednesday that Lacy -- the Packers' second-round pick in last month's draft -- has agreed to his rookie contract, according to a source who has seen the deal. Terms of the agreement have yet to be announced.
The Packers now have 10 of their 11 2013 draft picks under contract. First-round pick Datone Jones has yet to sign his deal.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette noted that Lacy is not listed on the Packers' final transaction report for Wednesday, which means the official announcement might not come until Thursday.
Lacy and fourth-round pick Johnathan Franklin are expected to breathe life into a Packers running game that has struggled with consistency in recent years. Lacy was a star at Alabama, where he racked up 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2012.
One thing to look out for is any language in the contract that protects the Packers against injury. Lacy has a right big toe issue that spooked some teams during the pre-draft process.