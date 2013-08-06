Eddie Lacy emerging as favorite in Packers backfield

In Around The League's depth-chart roundup Monday, we pointed out that DuJuan Harris' presence as the No. 1 running back with the Green Bay Packers was a bit of a farce. Stuck on the active/physically unable to perform list with a knee injury, Harris has yet to participate in training camp.
Meanwhile, second-round draft pick Eddie Lacystole the show in Saturday night's scrimmage. Lacy promptly was rewarded for the effort Tuesday, taking the first rep in every running-back drill, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.
Even with strong camps from fellow rookie Johnathan Franklin and a reinvigorated James Starks, Lacy is now viewed as the favorite to open the season as the starter.
"Lacy, like at Alabama, (has been) powerful, strong and big," general manager Ted Thompson said Tuesday, via the Green Bay Press Gazette. "He puts a lot of pressure on a defense. So far, so good."
Unless the Packers can get away with stashing Harris on the reserve/PUP list for the first six games of the season, the squeeze could be on Alex Green after taking the first snap of camp.