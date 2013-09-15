Eddie Lacy concussed in Green Bay Packers' win

Starter Eddie Lacy left Sunday's 38-20 win over the Washington Redskins with a concussion, according to the Packers' official Twitter feed. Lacy took a big hit to the head from Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather and immediately went to the locker room for evaluation. Lacy had only one carry for 10 yards before his day ended early.
James Starks shined in Lacy's absence, rushing 20 times for 132 yards and one touchdown. It was the Packers' first 100-yard rushing performance in 45 regular-season games.
Lacy, the Packers' second-round draft pick, was supposed to be the lead back in Green Bay this season with DuJuan Harris, but the team placed Harris on injured reserve before the start of the season.
Meriweather, an infamous head hunter, knocked himself out of the game in the second quarter with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Starks. Meriweather didn't return.